Roaring Fork festivities on New Year’s Eve

NYE Dance Party

New Years Eve dance party at the Black Nugget in Carbondale

Featuring DJ sets by: Grim Nymph, Basick VVitch, Vile Rat

When: 8:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve

Where: Black Nugget Bar, 411 Main St., Carbondale

How much: Free

New Year’s Eve at the Vaudeville

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue is a two-hour family fun dinner theater show with professional talent performing a variety of comedy skits, jokes, high energy dance numbers, unique novelty songs and original comedic presentations. All this while you savor a meal prepared by many of Glenwood Springs’ best restaurants.

When: 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

How much: $50 includes one glass champagne and party favors

Toast New Year’s Eve in the Glenwood Hot Spring pool

The Glenwood Hot Springs Resort will be open until 1 a.m. and will have an entire evening of New Year’s activities, mostly pool related. The events will include a biggest cannonball and best dive contest and some Marco Polo, alligator wrestling and more. Then, at 11 p.m. there will be a party favors galore and finally the countdown to 2023.

When: 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve

Where: Glenwood Hot Springs Pool, 401 N River St., Glenwood Springs

How much: Pool admission prices

Get Happy! A Celebration of Judy Garland

Thunder River Theatre hosts a cabaret saluting Judy Garland, starring Jenna Pastuszek with Broadway’s Joshua Zecher-Rosson musical direction on the keys.Join Jenna and Joshua in this celebration of Garland with a traditional tribute. No Impersonation, just a cleverly curated playlist of beloved classics and forgotten gems from an artist who transcends time.

When: 6 and 8 p.m. new Year’s Eve

Where: Thunder River Theatre, 67 Promenade, Carbondale

How much: $50 general admission, $300 for a table of four (includes a complimentary bottle of champagne or wine)

A 6 Million Dollar New Year’s Eve Bash

There’s a community New Year’s Eve celebration at the Garfield County Fairgrounds & Events Center.

There will be a food truck, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The 6 Million Dollar Band will be playing their ‘80s-themed dance music featuring new wave, synth pop and rock and roll.

The event has special hotel rates at the Rifle Hampton Inn. Call them and mention the ‘Special NYE rate’ There will be free shuttle rides to the event and back to the hotel after midnight.

When: 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve

Where:Garfield County Fairgrounds Event Center, 1001 Railroad Ave., Rifle

How much: $45-$75