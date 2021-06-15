Roaring Fork girls lacrosse tops Battle Mountain, awaits 4A state tourney selections
The multi-school Roaring Fork girls lacrosse team took care of its end of the deal to secure a bid in the eight-team 4A state playoffs with a 13-8 win over Battle Mountain in Edwards on Tuesday.
Now, the Rams await their postseason fate as the Colorado High School Activities Association prepares to announce bracket seedings on Wednesday.
Roaring Fork ends the regular season at 8-2, finishing second in the 4A Mountain East League behind undefeated and top-ranked Aspen (9-0). The Skiers handed the Rams both of their losses on the season.
The Rams came into the final week of play as the eighth-ranked team in the state in the 4A division, as of June 7.
However, teams just ahead of or behind Roaring Fork in the rankings also scored wins this past week, including a 15-14 win by No. 9 Golden over No. 3 Rocky Mountain on June 10. Whether that was enough to shake up the final rankings remains to be seen.
The Roaring Fork team combines players from three district high schools, including Glenwood Springs, Roaring Fork High of Carbondale and Basalt.
