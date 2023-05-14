Roaring Fork girls soccer, lacrosse state runs cut short Saturday

Roaring Fork girls lacrosse in action against Aspen last week.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Following a huge overtime upset against Aspen in the second round of the Class 4A state tournament, the championship run for Roaring Fork girls lacrosse was cut short Saturday.

The 10-ranked Rams lost 18-4 to second-ranked host, Mead. Mead goes on to play a semifinal against third-ranked Evergreen on Wednesday. The Rams end the 2023 season 12-6, 7-3.

Roaring Fork girls soccer also got their state championship run cut short Saturday. The 17th-ranked Rams lost 8-1 to first-ranked Jefferson Academy in the second round of the 3A state soccer tournament. The game was played at Jefferson Academy.

Jefferson Academy, who scored three goals in the first half and another five in the second against Roaring Fork, plays 8th-ranked Liberty Common on Tuesday.

Roaring Fork girls soccer ends the 2023 season with 8-7-2, 3-3-1 record.

More preps action:

Saturday

Coal Ridge baseball

The Titans kept their unbeaten streak alive, collecting a 4-0 away win over Cedaredge. Titans sophomore Logan Harlow was the day’s leader at the plate, picking up two hits and one RBI on four at bats. In addition to Harlow, freshmen George Roberts, John Luke Houston and Dylan Miller each collected one hit and one run.

Coal Ridge scored one run in the second inning, one in the fifth and two insurance runs in the seventh.

Collecting the shut out at the mound was Houston, recording seven strikeouts in five innings pitched. Junior Alexis Serna collected two more strikeouts to finish out the game.

The 21-0, 9-0 Titans host Rangely (10-8, 2-2) for a Tuesday doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.

Coal Ridge junior Alexis Serna slides into a base against Aspen last Saturday.

Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy

Roaring Fork baseball

The Rams beat North Fork 9-1 away Saturday. Stats unavailable on Maxpreps.com. The 14-8, 7-1 Rams Host Delta (17-5) at 3 p.m. Monday.

Friday

Rifle baseball

The Bears beat Battle Mountain 10-0 and 11-1 in a Friday doubleheader.

In game one, Bears senior Connor Abbott collected three RBIs on one hit and three at bats, senior Kade Street collected two RBIs and junior Logan Gross took the win on the mound by pitching 10 strikeouts.

In game two, Street had four RBIs, sophomore Hunter Metz had three RBIs and senior Austin Bowlan had eight strikeouts in four innings pitched.

The 12-8, 7-4 Bears play Summit (14-5) away at 3:30 p.m. Monday.