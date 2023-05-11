Roaring Fork girls soccer shuts out St. Mary’s on the road to advance in 3A playoffs; Coal Ridge falls

Roaring Fork sophomore Carley Crownhart, left, looks to steal the ball from a CRMS player during action in Carbondale earlier this season.

John Stroud/Post Independent

The Roaring Fork High School girls soccer team shut out St. Mary’s Academy, 5-0, in Englewood Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs and will advance to Saturday’s second round.

Entering the 32-team tournament field as the 17th seed, it was all Roaring Fork against the No. 16 Wildcats of St. Mary’s. The Rams will now face the winner between top-seeded Jefferson Academy and No. 32 Regis Goff. That game is set to be played Friday night in Broomfield.

Sophomore Carley Crownhart scored the first goal from a defensive rebound in the 6-yard box, according to a game recap provided by first-year Roaring Fork coach Nicole Cruz.

Sophomore Emma Charters had two goals on the day, including the team’s second goal from outside the 18, and the fifth goal of game on a cross from Carley Crownhart to the left corner.

Junior Avery Shook had goals three and four, the first off of Charters’ corner kick and the other on a breakaway that beat the Wildcats’ keeper one-on-one. Junior Avery Smith earned the shutout in goal for Roaring Fork.

The Rams move to 8-6-2 overall with the playoff win, after finishing 3-3-1 and fifth in the 3A Western Slope League this season.

Meanwhile, 25th-seeded Coal Ridge lost its opening-round game in Fort Collins on Thursday evening to No. 8 Liberty Common, 3-0.

The Lady Titans conclude their season at 6-8-1 overall after going 4-3 in the 3A WSL and finishing third behind Vail Mountain and Delta. It was the final game for eight Titans seniors, team co-captains Marilynn Stevens, Morgan Mckissack, Ashlynn Guccini and Gwen Apostolik, plus Riley Turner, Mikayla Cheney, Yellyn Bencomo and Monique Lozano.

Elsewhere, No. 2 Vail Mountain won its playoff opener 5-0 over No. 31 The Academy; No. 6 Delta beat No. 27 Montezuma-Cortez 2-1; No. 12 Aspen beat No. 21 STRIVE Prep 2-1; and No. 19 Basalt fell 3-0 at No. 14 Salida.