Roaring Fork High students find themselves finishing top five in pair of individual events at nationals

Tabatha Galicia (left) and Corbin Carpenter (right) competing in their respective events

Tabatha Galicia and Corbin Carpenter/Courtesy

Two Roaring Fork High School students found themselves near the top of the podium this past month at their respective national championship outings.

Corbin Carpenter, 18, who placed fifth in the 15km Mass Start Free event at the 2023 Cross Country Junior Championships, and Tabatha Galicia, 17, who placed second in the Women’s Halfpipe at the 2023 USASA National Championships, both did more than enough to find themselves medaling during the course of their competitions.

Corbin Carpenter

Carpenter, who competed in three events throughout the course of the four-day tournament held in Fairbanks, Alaska, knew what he was capable of doing when entering his final event. Earning himself a spot at nationals after finishing within the Top 13 in Rocky Mountain regionals, Carpenter was able to come home with a medal in hand after finishing within the top 10 at the national event.

“The 15km Free event was my final one and that is an event that I have always considered one of my best,” Carpenter said. “Getting to the start line and knowing it was my last event in the tournament, I gave it all I could. Crossing that finish line and finishing near the top of the podium was really exciting. It showed me that my hard work is paying off.”

Attending the University of Alaska Anchorage on a ski scholarship following graduation this May, the Vermont native said it was good to get out to Alaska and get a feel for what will be his new terrain.

“Fairbanks and Anchorage aren’t too much near each other but it felt nice to get some sort of a feel for what it will be like these next few years,” Carpenter said. “I had never been to Alaska before this tournament so It was good to get out there. Obviously I’m going to be far away from home but I’m really looking forward to getting out there.”

Despite the unfamiliarity, Carpenter is also looking forward to putting his best foot forward in Anchorage.

“I know the competition in college is going to be tough,” Carpenter said. “Everyone skiing in college has done enough to make it to where they are. I’m excited to embrace the competition and become the best skier that I can be.”

Tabatha Galicia

Galicia, who found herself taking home the silver medal this past weekend at Copper Mountain, is no rookie when it comes to competing in the USASA National Championships.

Qualifying for the fourth time since making her nationals debut at 12 years old, Galicia has made it a mission of hers to finish near the top of the podium.

“I’ve been wanting to finish towards the top ever since the first time I competed in this competition,” Galicia said.

Despite the talent Galicia possesses and fourth- and eighth-place finishes already this tournament season, Galicia’s second-place run still came with nerves.

“It took a lot of effort mentally,” Galicia said. “I’d say the mental battle is the biggest part because there’s always that fear factor that you’re gonna get hurt and you’re gonna fall and you might be out for the season.”

While overcoming the mental battle was one test, preparing herself physically was another test within itself.

“It definitely takes a lot of muscle memory and practice,” Galicia said. “On my first run, I was doing great until I fell on the last hit of my run.”

A fall that shook Galicia mentally and physically, the 17-year-old Fort Collins native knew what needed to be done in order to find herself on the podium.

“After my first run I was sitting in sixth place out of seven girls.” Galicia said. “I kept myself positive and made sure to stay as calm as possible and the result ended up being what I wanted in the end.”

With the competitive ski season having come to an end, Galicia is already looking forward to capitalizing off her impressive finish to wrap up the year.

“Getting this close and being in the top three was such a dream come true,” Galicia said. “It’s a step in the right direction and it only makes me want to place higher next year.”