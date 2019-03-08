Roaring Fork region weekend planner

Art In The Stacks

5-7 p.m., Friday — Garfield County Libraries hosts an artist reception for March and April's featured artist, the Glenwood Springs Art Guild, Friday at Glenwood Springs Branch Library. Light refreshments will be served.

Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

Vaudeville Dinner Theatre Spring Show

6 p.m., Friday — The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue is a themed family dinner theater show with professional talent performing a variety of comedy skits, jokes, dance numbers, unique novelty songs and original comedic presentations. Doors Open at 6 for food and drinks, followed by entertainment.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $16-$25

'Of Mice and Men'

7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday —John Steinbeck's Depression-era drama comes to life on the TRTC stage. Two migrant farmhands share a dream to settle down on their own slice of land. "Quick-witted George is caretaker and best friend of Lennie, whose mental disability, brute strength and a dangerous fascination for petting soft creatures leads to a darker conclusion." Directed by Lon Winston.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $10-$30

Chris Bank & Mark Johnson

7 p.m., Friday — Heathers Savory Pies hosts vocalist, bass, saxophonist and guitar player Chris Bank and saxophonist Mark Johnson Friday in Basalt. Bank has been a regular performer in the Aspen area for 21 years in house bands that including the St. Regis, Syzygy, and the Little Nell Hotel. Johnson, a graduate of Boston's Berklee College of Music who settled in New York City, has played all over the Tri-State area.

Heathers Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 970-927-0151

Lowdown Brass Band

8 p.m., Friday — The Lowdown Brass Band (LDB) features dynamic vocalists, hip-hop MCs, and body movement that gets any wallflower up and on their feet.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $14-$22

Red Yeti presents Comedy Night

8 p.m., Friday — Comedians Brent Gill and Louis Beck will bring the fun Friday in Rifle. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Ute Theater, 132 W. Fourth St., Rifle | $10

Live Music

9 p.m., Friday — Midnight Shady Lane will bring its live rock 'n' roll to Rivers Restaurant Friday in Glenwood.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

Tribute to Outlaw Country

6 p.m., Saturday —An evening of live music, with Lever Action, Stone Kitchen, New Mamm Creek, and Feeding Giants. Doors open at 5 p.m., first band at 6 p.m.

New Ute Theater, 132 W. Fourth St., Rifle | $20-$25 | Ticketswest.com

Folklorico

7 p.m., Saturday — The Aspen Santa Fe Ballet's ensemble Folklorico will present traditional dance with a cast of nearly 30 local students. They will be joined onstage by a live Mariachi band to celebrate Latino culture.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $20-$25