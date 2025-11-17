Roaring Fork school board passes Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Education resolution

The Roaring Fork Schools District Board of Education passed a new Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Education (CLDE) resolution during their board meeting on Nov. 12, taking what board members said is a meaningful step toward narrowing the district’s achievement gap.

The resolution was passed after the board initially decided to table the discussion during their Oct. 22 work session in order to drive more community engagement around the topic. Roaring Fork school board Vice President Betsy After said the board heard comments that ranged from “it lacks teeth” to arguments that “it goes too far.”

“I’m really thankful to the community — especially CLDE coaches and teachers — for making your voices heard,” she said during the Nov. 12 meeting. “Over the past few weeks, we heard from people that said that it didn’t go far enough, that it lacks teeth, and we also heard from people who said it’s too much, too fast.

“I don’t think anyone here thinks this resolution is absolutely perfect, but I strongly believe that we can’t let perfect be the enemy of the good, and this is good progress. My feeling here is that this is a first step and nothing more or less than that. It’s meaningful that this is coming in the form of a resolution and not a top down policy.”

The resolution declares dual language education as the best-practice approach when educating the many “bilingual thinkers” in the district. It states that if dual language programming is not feasible, schools should implement other forms of bilingual education and support with “translanguaging pedagogy”. It also states that each year the district will conduct an annual review of their CLDE programs and design programming for individual schools.

“The district will identify, in its annual CLDE program review, the most appropriate CLDE programming for each school using disaggregated academic achievement data by language status for appropriate interpretation of results,” the resolution reads.

“As a part of the annual CLDE Program Review process, schools that are not currently delivering the appropriate CLDE programming or taking steps to improve the selected model, will develop and submit concrete plans to the Board of Education,” the document continues.

The resolution, available to the public on the RFSD website , explains that although approximately 50% of the students that attend Roaring Fork Schools are “bilingual thinkers,” data shows inequity in growth when comparing test scores of native English speakers and multilingual learners.

Bilingual thinkers include students ranging from non-English proficient to students who have a primary home language other than English, but may consider English to be their primary language. The resolution explains that the longstanding emphasis on standardized testing can be “inherently biased” and can “lead to an incomplete understanding of students’ abilities.”

“Academic standardized tests with inherent cultural and linguistic biases prohibit meaningful access to the exam by emerging bilingual students classified as ‘NEP’ — No English Proficiency and ‘LEP’ — Limited English Proficiency — and can lead to an incomplete understanding of students’ abilities and the effectiveness of the programs that serve them,” the third paragraph of the resolution reads.

Director Kenny Teitler, who was participating in his final board meeting as the RFSD District A representative and always kept the achievement gap as his main concern, didn’t mince words when he spoke about the necessity of the resolution.

“We’re ranging into 50% of students who are NEP or LEP,” he said. “They’re starting their schooling, not speaking English, coming from families who as a whole have attended less schooling, they are students who are coming in with millions of less words spoken to them and asking them to be able to engage in a conversation when the learning target is not matching their needs or their language levels when they’re coming in.”

He continued to emphasize that this wasn’t the board telling each and every school that they needed to get on board or get off the tracks, but rather show everyone they’re involved and the current results just aren’t good enough.

“This is a process,” he said. “It’s not something that’s going to happen overnight, but we’re here to honor the fact that these students have a way to move forward with their learning. We’re not saying that this happens tomorrow and we need all schools involved. We need to take into account timelines, challenges, implementation, staffing, involving the schools in the process and making sure they’re on board.

“We’re not saying how it needs to be done, we’re not saying the way it needs to be done. We’re just saying we’re involved, and if your schools are not meeting the needs of where the students are, then we need to make some changes to get there.”

Director Kathryn Kuhlenberg agreed with Teitler’s point, and expanded upon it to place her confidence in the staff who have their boots on the ground.

“Ultimately, it’s the board’s job to set the direction, and it’s then incumbent upon the superintendent and staff to ensure that the rollout of that is done in a way that’s successful and includes involving staff, teachers, building leaders, and everyone who needs to be involved and engaged,” she said. “I’m fully confident that will happen.”

Kuhlenberg will begin her second term at the board’s next regular meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 3. She and newly elected District A representative Tammy Nimmo will be sworn in at the Carbondale District Office, 400 Sopris Ave.