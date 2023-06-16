Roaring Fork School District announces interim principals at Basalt High and Glenwood Middle School for 2023-2024 school year

Peter Mueller is stepping down as Basalt High School principal, the Roaring Fork School District announced Thursday.

Current Basalt Assistant Principal Megan Hartmann will take the reins and act as interim principal for the 2023-24 school year.

Also being announced as interim principal for the upcoming school year at Glenwood Springs Middle School is current Assistant Principal Sarah Casatello, following the promotion of Joel Hathaway to executive director of schools in May.

Acting Glenwood Springs Middle School Interim Principal Sarah Casaletto. Roaring Fork Schools/Courtesy

“I am excited and humbled to step into this new role in an already strong community,” Casatello said. “I know that together we will continue to ensure our students belong, feel safe, and are excited to learn.”

With Mueller announcing his decision to step away to pursue other opportunities throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, the eight-year Basalt principal reflected on his time with the school.

“While this has been an incredibly difficult decision for me to make, I am excited about the prospect of supporting the Roaring Fork community in a different way,” Mueller said in a news release. “It has been my pleasure to work with all of you over the last eight years to build a strong school community that serves the needs of our students.”

Eight year Basalt High School Principal Peter Mueller, who announced that he would step down from his role on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools/Courtesy

With the news coming only a few weeks into the summer break season for students and staff, the district decided it would be best to announce interim principals for the 2023-24 school year before beginning a thorough search process for the 2024-25 school year. Hartmann said she is excited to continue the work that Mueller has put into the school and looks forward to a new opportunity.

“I am excited to continue to work toward making Basalt High School a place where teachers, staff, and students thrive,” Hartmann said in a news release. “I look forward to growing and learning with the support of the dedicated teachers and staff at BHS as we uphold our culture of connection, collaboration, and continuous improvement.”

Acting Basalt High School Interim Principal Megan Hartmann. Roaring Fork Schools/Courtesy

Both principal roles will be posted later this winter as the district will be in search of new leaders for the 2024-25 school year and beyond.