Roaring Fork School District approves mill levy override ballot question
Property tax raise to address employee wages will go to voters on Nov. 2
Roaring Fork School District voters will decide on a property tax increase to source funds for employee wages this November.
The district’s Board of Education’s five members voted unanimously on Wednesday night to approve and place ballot language on a mill levy override for the primary focus of raising employee wages to assist with recruitment and retention.
The district is currently in the midst of a staffing crisis that is the “worst it’s ever been,” with more than 50 positions unfilled as the school year enters its third week.
Passing the ballot measure will generate a maximum of $7.7 million from the community through a property tax increase. This figure was previously reported at $6.8, but updated enrollment and budget projections have been released since the last Board of Education discussion on the topic.
District voters have previously passed mill levy overrides, which allow the district to source additional tax revenue higher than the state rate based on the assessed value of property. The maximum allowed amount is 25% of the district’s annual total program funding.
Should the ballot measure pass, it would bring Roaring Fork School District to its cap and permit it to draw roughly $16 million through mill levy revenue.
The election is on Nov. 2.
