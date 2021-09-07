Roaring Fork School District Board of Education returns to in-person meeting

Wednesday night’s Roaring Fork School District Board of Education will be held at the district’s Carbondale office, marking the first in-person meeting since June. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., following a board work session at 4:30 p.m.

Citing a desire to return to in-person and an ability to “do better work” according to board member Jennifer Schurer, the board decided to make the switch for September’s first meeting. However, following concerns from superintendent Rob Stein that the meetings could not be satisfactorily held in-person with online access, the Sept. 22 meeting will return to Zoom, where the majority have been held since the beginning of the pandemic.

Stein said the quality for online users would not be adequate enough to justify doing hybrid meetings with the district’s current technological capabilities, especially when it comes to Spanish interpretation. He did not anticipate being able to make the investment to do so in the near future. The board opted to alternate in-person and online meetings in the interim to allow access amid ongoing pandemic concerns.

Wednesday’s meeting will cover the allocation of funds from three federal pandemic response acts. The school district received nearly $8 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in March 2020, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act in December 2020 and the American Rescue Plan in March 2021, according to a staff memo.

The memo also states that the budgeted uses for the American Rescue Plan Act fund exceed the allocation, $4.3 million, leaving the district to “find and use additional sources to meet the full cost.”

The board will also cover new law-mandated policies Administering Medication to Students and Administration of Medical Marijuana to Students.

Following the district’s in-person guidelines for schools, masks will be required by all in attendance at the meeting.

All who wish to deliver public comment must fill out a sign-up sheet before the beginning of the meeting.