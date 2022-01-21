Roaring Fork School District Superintendent Rob Stein announces resignation

Roaring Fork School District Superintendent Rob Stein speaks at the Issues and Answers Forum at Morgridge Commons on Oct. 11.

Rich Allen/Post Independent

Roaring Fork School District Superintendent Rob Stein announced his resignation Friday, effective at the end of the school year, saying he will take “a personal sabbatical” next year.

“I’m not leaving because the work has been completed or because I’m tired but because it’s time for me to find new ways to contribute to improving the lives of children,” Stein said in a letter to parents.

Stein was originally hired as the district’s superintendent in 2012 but was forced to step down due to a family emergency. He joined the district as chief academic officer in 2013 and was appointed superintendent in 2016. He’ll have completed nine years with the district before his departure.

He oversaw a 2015 bond campaign and, recently, the push to approve a mill levy override to increase local property taxes more than $7 million to increase district wages.

Stein is earning $167,228 this school year, after requesting no increase in his last salary negotiation in January 2021.

The district’s Board of Education was slated to act on Stein’s contract at its upcoming meeting, with a deadline set for Feb. 1 for either party to express intent to not renew the contract.

“Rob’s steadfast leadership, commitment to equity, and dedication to students have been a tremendous asset to the Roaring Fork School District,” former board president Natalie Torres said in a release. “I’m grateful for his focus on putting students first and leading the district with diligence and integrity.”

In a separate letter, the board announced its intent to “lead a robust and comprehensive search with the goal of selecting the most qualified candidate to lead our district.”

Interviews with consulting firms will begin in “the coming weeks” with a selection expected by May for a July 1 start date.

“I am grateful to have been part of an amazing team of teachers, staff members, school and district leaders, students, and parents and look forward to the important work we will do together over the next few months,” Stein’s letter read. “I hope, like any good traveler, that I am leaving things better than when I arrived.”