Roaring Fork School District to cover health curriculum adoption, Meadowood housing project Wednesday

The Roaring Fork District School Board is set to meet for its regularly-scheduled meeting of the month on Wednesday. Among the topics for conversation will be the second discussion surrounding a new student health curriculum adoption, as well as the Meadowood housing architect and framing package approval.

The health curriculum adoption, which drew the attention of several parents and prompted many public comments at last month’s board meeting, will focus on providing students the opportunity to expand their physical and personal wellness, social and emotional wellness and prevention and risk management.

The curriculum states that students will have the opportunity to:

Ask any questions they have about issues such as puberty, sex, reproduction and relationships

Receive complete, age-appropriate and medically-accurate information about sexuality

Explore issues that interest them related to their sexual development

Develop the skills necessary to form healthy friendships and, later, healthy romantic partnerships

Have support from caring adults who respect, affirm and celebrate them for who they are.

While the proposal allows for students to opt out of the curriculum, a number of parents at last month’s board meeting expressed that the topic of conversation should be one held within households rather than schools.

Meadowood project

The Meadowood housing architect and framing package approval is also on the agenda for Wednesday’s board meeting.

A plan to add 50 units to the Meadowood project in Carbondale, plus the existing 124 units the district already has available for teachers and staff, two contractual items will require school board approval before proceeding with the units.

The two items, which amount to $3.8 million to assist contractors, are expected to be approved by the school board after months of talks regarding the project and its role in helping find and retain teachers throughout the valley for the coming years.

While the project isn’t large enough to house all teachers, board President Kathryn Kuhenberg clarified during a March 22 specifically called board meeting the approach the district will take in granting teachers housing.

“It’s a lottery system, and there are different factors that are weighted, including assets, income and all of those things,” Kuhlenberg said. “If we have someone coming in who has huge personal assets and is able to purchase in our district … then, no, we are not going to offer up dollars and assistance.”

The project is expected to cost the district around $26 million to support housing for teachers, according to members of the board.

The board meeting is set to begin at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Carbondale District Office.

