Roaring Fork School District to host candidate forum, board meeting Wednesday





The Roaring Fork School District will preempt its bi-monthly Board of Education meeting with a forum including three of its four prospective candidates on Wednesday evening.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Carbondale District Office, the district and the Roaring Fork Community Education Association will host District A candidates Chase McWhorter and Kenny Teitler and District E candidate Kathryn Kuhlenberg. Kuhlenberg’s opponent Steven Fotion will not be in attendance.

It will be the candidates’ second forum in three days after participating in the Issues & Answers Forum at Morgridge Commons in Glenwood Springs on Monday.

The candidates will answer questions from moderator Cristal Logan from the Aspen Institute for roughly an hour before the school board meeting.

Questions will not be taken from those in attendance, and mask requirements and limited seating will be in effect. It will be live streamed in English on YouTube by the Grassroots Community Network , with a Spanish interpretation to be uploaded the next day.

In the following meeting, the Board of Education will vote on a resolution endorsing a yes vote on 5B, the ballot question pertaining to a mill levy override increase to source funds for salary increases. The board will also read a recommended policy update on concurrent enrollment and the district’s processes in informing students of opportunities and facilitating them to students.

The board will also complete its final readings of the policies Administering Medication to Students and Administration of Medical Marijuana to Qualified Students as part of its consent agenda.

The meeting is slated to go into an executive session at 7:45 p.m. for a superintendent’s annual review, with that being the last agenda item before adjournment.

Public comment is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Those who wish to participate must fill out a sign-up form on the Board of Education’s website in advance of the start of the meeting.