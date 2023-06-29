Roaring Fork School District to provide free seven-day meal kits for children 18 years old and younger

The Roaring Fork School District is providing all children 18 years old and younger with free seven-day meal kits until July 20.

The meals, which will be available for pickup every Thursday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at either Basalt or Glenwood elementary schools, will include seven days of breakfasts and lunches for each child.

Made possible due to Pres.Joe Biden’s Keep Kids Fed Act, Roaring Fork Schools Food and Nutrition Operation Manager Michelle Hammond expressed the importance of being able to provide for families.

“I think this is something that households in the valley need for their children,” Hammond said. “We are excited to be able to supply this to all families throughout the area.”

Hammond also clarified that this program is available to all families throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, regardless of school district affiliation.

The program, which Hammond said will run exactly the same as it did when the district offered the meal kits during the COVID-19 pandemic, is one that hopes to be long lasting.

“As long as we have the funding to be able to provide for these families, this is something that we are going to continue to do,” Hammond said.

Those wishing to sign up for the meal kits can do so at Basalt Elementary or Glenwood Elementary on Thursday between 3:30-6:30 p.m., or you can visit http://www.rfsd.k12.co.us and click on the school meal program link.