Roaring Fork Schools announce internal staff moves for HR and family services posts

The Roaring Fork Schools have announced two new district staff changes this summer as the 2021-22 school year approaches.

Current Senior Project Manager Angie Davlyn has been selected as the new Chief of Human Resources for the school district.

Also, Kelly Medina will be the new Director of the Family Resource Center, the nonprofit arm of the school district that helps meet health, technical, financial and other needs for district families.

“Over the last five years in the Roaring Fork Schools, Angie has proven herself to be a trusted leader, a problem-solver, and systems-builder who is able to handle difficult situations with empathy and grace,” Superintendent Rob Stein said in a news release regarding Davlyn’s promotion.

Angie Davlyn



Davlyn joined the district in 2016 as the Senior Project Manager and has over 15 years of experience as an educator, a background in communication, including a PhD in the field, and expertise in policy and district operations, according to the news release. She has also served as the chief administrative liaison to the school board and board elections official.

“I am excited to get to work on strategic HR initiatives such as enhancing staff engagement and belonging, developing comprehensive recruiting and retention plans, building innovative pipelines for future hiring, and focusing deeply on building a diverse staff,” Davlyn said in the release.

The district’s former director of human resources, Amy Littlejohn, took a new job in the valley over the summer, according to the release.

Medina was selected to take the helm as director of the Family Resource Center (FRC). Former director Anna Cole remains with the district as Chief of Student and Family Services, district spokesperson Kelsy Been explained.

“We recently did some restructuring to improve support for students and families,” she said. “In recent years, we have taken on an increasing number of programs to support the whole student and engage families more deeply as partners.

The pandemic highlighted more than ever the need for integrated and coordinated health and mental health services and the importance of more seamless partnerships between district staff and partner organizations in those areas,“ Been said.

Stein said in the release of Medina’s promotion, “Kelly has supported the FRC through a number of transitions with her steady, reliable and strategic leadership. She is a strong advocate for children and families and brings a courageous equity lens to every partnership.”

Kelly Medina



Medina has been on the Family Services team for eight years serving as a family liaison, data specialist, and most recently as program coordinator. Medina attended Roaring Fork Schools and is a Yampah Mountain High School graduate.

“My intention as the director is to continue our work in building trusting relationships with parents, students, our community, and schools with program fidelity while upholding equitable standards,” Medina said in the release. “I am thankful for the previous Family Resource Center leaders before me in supporting my path and professional growth.”

In addition to the district’s nursing team, the RFC supports school-based health centers in all communities, plus school counselors and mental health providers, Been further explained of the Family Services expansion.

As a result, with Cole’s expanded oversight the district is combining family services with oversight of some student services — health, mental health and early childhood education — into one department, Been said.

The district will also be looking to fill the Senior Project Manager position left vacant by Davlyn’s move into the HR position, she said, but some additional restructuring is being discussed.

The HR and FRC positions were filled using the district’s established hiring process for principals and directors, Been said.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.