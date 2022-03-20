Roaring Fork Schools calendars approved through 2023-24
The Roaring Fork Schools Board of Education last week approved school-year calendars for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 years.
In doing so, however, the board asked staff to ensure that the district communicates one carryover ramification from this year — childcare implications of winter break not being aligned with Garfield Re-2’s winter break.
The district will also collect feedback from families and staff in January 2023 to determine if the 2023-24 calendar needs to be amended, according to a district news release.
The approved calendars largely mirror the 2020-22 calendars with a few small changes, including:
- Starting the school year on a Wednesday instead of Monday, which provides a few extra days of summer and gives students and teachers a more gradual return to school with a shortened first week.
- Ending the school year after Memorial Day, which resolves a conflict between graduation and the state track meet.
- Increasing fall break to two days for a four-day weekend.Switching to trimesters for elementary and middle school students.
The 2022-24 calendars reflect the survey data showing that respondents were generally satisfied with the current school calendar, the district’s release stated.
“Of particular significance, 61% of respondents indicated they were quite or very satisfied with the current school calendar, while only 7% of respondents indicated they were not satisfied at all,” the release states.
Additionally, the approved calendar has:
- First semester ending prior to the start of winter break;
- Balanced semesters and trimesters; and,
- Spring break alignment with the Garfield Re-2 District (intended to support the many RFSD staff who live in Re-2)
There was also board discussion about approving more than two years of calendars at a time to prevent alignment issues with neighboring districts in the future.
