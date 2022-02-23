Roaring Fork Schools call snow day Wednesday

Roaring Fork Schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt are not in session today, Feb. 23, due to the inclement weather conditions.

All Roaring Fork Schools are closed for the day, according to an advisory issued at 5:30 a.m. to district families, staff and the media.

“The Roaring Fork Schools use a thorough process to assess conditions,” the release states. “Any decision to cancel school is based on student and staff safety.”

Find out more about the district’s processing for making decisions regarding inclement weather here .