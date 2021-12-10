Roaring Fork schools closed Friday due to weather
Roaring Fork School District closed all schools Friday due to weather and travel conditions.
“Any decision to cancel school is based on student and staff safety,” an RFSD notice states.
For more information on the district’s weather policy, go to the RFSD website here.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Roaring Fork schools closed Friday due to weather
Roaring Fork School District closed all schools Friday due to weather and travel conditions.