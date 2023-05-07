Roaring Fork Schools District Office changes: Begonia Platt named new chief of HR; PIO/chief of staff Kelsy Been leaving for new job

Begonia Platt

Provided

The Roaring Fork School District announced two staffing changes in the District Office last week.

The district on Thursday named in-house applicant Begonia Platt as its new Chief of Human Resources, replacing Angie Davlyn, who was let go from that position earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Roaring Fork Schools Chief of Staff and Public Information Officer Kelsy Been announced on Friday that she has accepted an opportunity to be PIO with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Platt joined the district two years ago as a recruiter and HR Generalist and was appointed as Interim Chief of HR in February after Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez dismissed former HR chief Angie Davlyn.

“During her time in the Roaring Fork Schools, she has proven herself to be a skilled HR professional, has hit the ground running, and recognizes areas in which she will continue to learn and grow as the new Chief of HR,” Rodríguez said in his letter to the school community announcing the hiring decision. “In February, she was appointed to serve our district as Interim Chief of HR and has done so gracefully while continuing to do the work of her previous role.”

The position was posted for 21 days. Select candidates were invited to complete a performance task that was reviewed by 28 staff members, including school and department leaders, members of the HR team, Roaring Fork Community Education Association leaders and members of the instructional team. Many of those same people also participated in a subsequent interview panel.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the diverse team of employees at the Roaring Fork Schools, and am looking forward to working with the executive and leadership teams to ensure that all employees supporting our students have the resources they need to thrive,” Platt said in a news release.

Platt will assume her new role as Chief of HR. The HR Generalist position will be posted.

Been accepts PIO role with Colorado Avalanche Information Center

Kelsy Been

Provided

Kelsy Been has been with the district for seven years as the public information officer, and more recently as chief of staff.

“In my role, I have gotten to know our district community. I’ve gotten to meet students doing incredible things and talk with impassioned parents who want the best for their children,” Been said in her letter to the school community announcing her decision. “I have been inspired by you all and I have enjoyed telling your stories and highlighting your successes.”

Been’s last day with RFSD will be May 26, the district announced in a news release.

“Kelsy has earned the trust and respect of those she works most closely with through her strategic communications support and reliable thought partnership,” Rodríguez said in his letter announcing the change . “She stepped into two new roles during her time in the district, creating systems and resources that will continue to serve us for years to come.”

The Chief of Staff and PIO position will also be posted immediately, the release said.