Roaring Fork Schools fill two assistant principal positions from within

New assistant principals have been named for Roaring Fork and Basalt high schools, the Roaring Fork School District announced in a Friday press release.

Incoming RFHS Principal Megan Baiardo announced that current Carbondale Middle School teacher Cora Carballeira will be the next assistant principal at the Carbondale school for the 2021-22 school year.

And, Basalt High School Principal Peter Mueller has selected Glenwood Springs High School teacher Megan Hartmann to be the new assistant principal for BHS, replacing Baiardo.

Baiardo was previously announced in March as the new RFHS principal starting next school year, following the retirement of current Principal Lyn Bair.

Familiar face in Carbondale

Cora Carballeira



Carballeira is a long-time science teacher who has taught at CMS for 19 years.

She has designed and implemented a wide variety of courses at CMS, including science, math and reading, and has been involved in numerous community organizations, outdoor education and student support teams, the release stated.

“I am incredibly excited to work alongside Cora in supporting the staff, students, and community at Roaring Fork,” Baiardo said in her letter to RFHS staff, students and parents. “I have come to recognize her intelligence, level-headedness, organizational skills, troubleshooting abilities, intentional thought, passion for equity, and dedication to the success of all Roaring Fork students.”

Carballeira should be a familiar face to students, as she has had most CMS eighth graders in science over the past several years.

“I am excited and honored to begin work with Megan Baiardo and the rest of the Roaring Fork High School staff to support the growth and achievement of every student,” Carballeira said in the release. “As a long-time Carbondale educator, I feel fortunate that I can continue collaborating with students, families, and community members with whom I have built strong relationships over the years.”

Hartmann moves up valley

Megan Hartmann



Hartmann has taught secondary math at GSHS for the last 13 years and has served as the secondary math lead over the last five years where she has helped identify focus standards and led professional development on how best to address racial inequalities in math, according to the district release.

“From Math 1 to Calculus, she has developed relationships with students that have compelled all to reach for high standards,” Mueller said in the release. “While she may be at home ripping down steep single track or breaking down complex math problems, her biggest passion lies in wanting to help others realize their potential.”

Hartmann shared, “Basalt High School has a strong community that values relationships, connection, involvement, and representation; I am thrilled to be joining this community as the assistant principal. I am looking forward to getting to know the students, teachers, and parents; and supporting their individual growth and being part of the positive school culture and community. Go Longhorns!”

Also recently, current RFHS Assistant Principal Zoe Stern decided to return to the classroom, creating the vacancy there.