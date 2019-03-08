Roaring Fork Schools finance chief, Shannon Pelland, announces 2020 retirement

Long-time Roaring Fork School District financial director Shannon Pelland will retire from her current role as chief financial officer in June 2020, the district announced in a Friday press release.

"I feel fortunate to have worked alongside such inspiring people who are so dedicated to kids and in a community that does so much to support our schools," Pelland said. "I'm looking forward to new adventures with friends and family, but will always stay connected to our schools."

"Shannon is a great leader, a financial genius, and an absolutely incredible person," said Superintendent Rob Stein. "And, after her many years of service, she has more than earned her right to retire. So, while we will be sad to lose her, we're happy for her."

Pelland has been with RFSD for 24 years, and has filled two roles — director of financial services and assistant superintendent.

The district will not be hiring a new assistant superintendent, according to the press release.

"The responsibilities of each position do not inherently overlap," Stein said. "We will not be looking for a new assistant superintendent when Shannon retires. The assistant superintendent duties will be distributed among other executive team members."

The district said it will post a notice for director of financial services immediately, with an August 2019 start date so the person can shadow Pelland for the entire 2019-20 school year.

"Most districts our size have at least two staff members to accomplish all that Shannon does. She's going to leave big shoes to fill," Stein said in the release. "Because of Shannon's extensive role and institutional knowledge, we want the new director of Financial Services to have a year of overlap, so that Shannon can transmit as much of her knowledge and wisdom as possible, while also allowing Shannon to spend some of her time creating systems to ensure sustainability of her efforts after her retirement."

Pelland grew up in Glenwood Springs, attending Glenwood Springs Elementary, Middle and High schools, and raising two sons who went through the same schools, according to the press release.

"She is one of the most trusted and loved members of the community," Stein added. "Her stamp of approval is a stamp of credibility and quality."