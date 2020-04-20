Roaring Fork Schools grab-and-go meal routes added

An expression of thanks from a student for the Roaring Fork Schools meal distribution program.

Two meal distribution points are being added and one is being eliminated Monday, as the Roaring Fork School District continues to provide free meals to all children while the school facilities are closed during the COVID-19 emergency.

Meals are provided on weekdays at designated locations in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt, including specific school sites and stops on bus routes.

Schools sites include a 10 a.m. distribution at Glenwood Springs, Crystal River and Basalt elementary schools.

In response to program participation and need over the past few weeks, the following changes to the meal delivery schedule take effect starting Monday, April 20:

Adding a stop at Elks Lodge on the Glenwood Springs route at 9:50 a.m.

Removing a stop at the Mountain Meadows mobile home park on the mid-valley route.

Adding a stop at the Iron Bridge recreation center at 10:45 a.m.

The locations and times are listed on the district website. If a family cannot make it to one of these locations, email familyservices@rfschools.com or call 970-384-9500, and a family liaison will reach out.

Key Facts • All children 18 years of age and under will receive one breakfast and one lunch per day regardless of where the child attends school. • Children do not have to be present to receive a meal; parents and guardians can pick up meals for their children. • This program is not just for low-income households; it is for all children — no qualifications are required. • You do not need to sign up to pick up meals; just show up at whatever location works best for you.