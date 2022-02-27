Roaring Fork Schools invite community input on superintendent search

The Roaring Fork School District Board of Education is seeking public input in its search for a new superintendent of schools, starting with a series of “town hall” sessions this week.

“It is very important that we hear from our community about the strengths of our schools and district, the challenges the district is currently facing, what the new leaders’ priorities should be, and what the professional and personal characteristics are that you would like our next superintendent to have,” school board President Kathryn Kuhlenberg said in a news release.

The board recently hired the search consultant firm of Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) to lead the search process for the next superintendent. As part of that process, HYA plans host town halls in each community to inform the development of a leadership profile that will enable the board to identify the next leader who will be the right fit for Roaring Fork School District, the release states.

The town halls are open to the public, and the meetings will be conducted in both English and Spanish.

Town hall session schedule:

Glenwood Springs Elementary School, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Carbondale Middle School, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Basalt High School, 6 p.m. Thursday

HYA is also conducting focus groups with a variety of stakeholders and is collecting feedback through an online survey, available in both English and Spanish.

Oportunidades para dar su opinión sobre el próximo superintendente de RFSD

El Consejo de Educación del Distrito Escolar de Roaring Fork ha iniciado la búsqueda de un nuevo superintendente de escuelas.

“Es muy importante que escuchemos a nuestra comunidad sobre los puntos fuertes de nuestras escuelas y del distrito, los retos a los que se enfrenta el distrito en este momento, cuáles deberían ser las prioridades de los nuevos líderes y cuáles son las características profesionales y personales que le gustaría que tuviera nuestro próximo superintendente”, dijo la presidenta de la Junta, Kathryn Kuhlenberg.

La Junta Directiva contrató a Hazard, Young, Attea y Asociados (HYA), un consultor de búsqueda, para dirigir el proceso de búsqueda del próximo superintendente. Como parte de ese proceso, HYA organizará reuniones en cada comunidad para informar sobre el desarrollo de un modelo de liderazgo que permitirá a la junta directiva identificar al próximo líder que será el más adecuado para el Distrito Escolar de Roaring Fork.

Estas reuniones están abiertas al público y se anima a todos a participar. Para asegurarse de que todo el mundo pueda participar, las reuniones se llevarán a cabo tanto en inglés como en español y se proporcionará comida.

Reuniones Martes, 1 de Marzo at 6 p.m. en la escuela primaria de Glenwood Springs

Miércoles, 2 de Marzo at 5:30 p.m. en la Escuela Media de Carbondale

Jueves, 3 de Marzo a las 6 p.m. en la Escuela Secundaria de Basalt

Además, HYA llevará a cabo grupos de discusión con una variedad de partes interesadas y recogerá las opiniones a través de una encuesta en línea (Inglés o español)