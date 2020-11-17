Roaring Fork schools launch new Covid dashboard
The Roaring Fork School District launched a new Covid-19 dashboard on Tuesday night.
The online dashboard “shares the cumulative numbers of staff and students who have tested positive for Covid and the resulting school-directed quarantines,” a district news release states.
“This dashboard is intended to provide big-picture information about how Covid is affecting our schools in a way that doesn’t violate student and staff confidentiality,” Superintendent Rob Stein said in the news release. “We want our community to have as much information as possible without violating privacy laws.”
The dashboard does not include data for students or staff members who test positive for Covid-19 but were not in schools, such as distance-learners, staff members already absent and the like.
