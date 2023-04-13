Roaring Fork schools prepare for four day showing of ‘Mamma Mia!’

Barbara Rodriguez(left), Evie Becker(middle) and Katherine Ayala(right) performing during rehearsal of "Mamma Mia!"

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

A number of Roaring Fork School District high schools and middle schools are set to debut a rendition of “Mamma Mia!” tonight with performances scheduled to take place through Sunday afternoon at Basalt Middle School.

Roaring Fork and Basalt high schools, as well as Basalt and Carbondale middle schools have combined to put on the infamous musical “Mamma Mia!” Alongside the four schools, Glenwood High School and Bridges High School will be represented by one student each.

The musical, which began rehearsal in February of this year, features popular musical numbers from ABBA, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Lay All Your Love On Me” and more. A production that has been in the works since January, Director and Choreographer Sonya Meyer is excited to see all the pieces of the puzzle come together.

“I am extremely proud of the work that everyone has put into making this production come together,” Meyer said. “Whether you’re in middle school or high school, I have held everyone to a very professional standard and I couldn’t be more excited to see all the hard work pay off.”

For students who will be appearing in their final musical before walking across the stage this May to receive their diplomas, the opportunity to go out and perform one last time is something they won’t take for granted.

“I’ve never seen a cast so committed to each other and so involved with each other,” said Basalt senior Katherine Ayala, who plays “Rosie” in the musical. “When we are on the stage with everybody, it just feels right to be there. it’s such a great show and being my last one I just feel a lot more connected to it.”

For Ayala, stepping onto the stage in front of a crowd is nothing new. For others such as Barbara Rodriguez, who is taking her first and final chance to perform at the high school level, the nerves are definitely present.

“I’m very nervous to start the show. It’s been very stressful and I’m afraid I might get stage fright,” Rodriguez said. “I know I’ll do a good job. Even though I’m nervous, I feel relieved because I know I can be myself with my character. In the end I know I’m going to be very happy with my performance and I know I’m gonna do a good job.”

A dancer for the majority of her life, Rodriguez said she wanted to try something new before capping off her high school career.

“I wanted to try something new,” Rodriguez said. “I wasn’t putting myself out there these past three years, but this senior year, I wanted to put myself more out there to do things I’ve never done before. And so I just thought why not audition for the musical and see what I get.”

Expecting a minor role in the play, Rodriguez was able to land the role of “Tanya,” a role where she will appear alongside Ayala for the majority of the production.

Set to premiere Thursday at 7 p.m. tickets for the production can be purchased online or at the door.