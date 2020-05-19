Roaring Fork Schools present ‘Sharing Stories: Life During a Pandemic’ with a pair of virtual roundtable discussions

The Roaring Fork Schools are hosting virtual roundtable discussions, “Sharing Stories: Life During a Pandemic,” at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and again on June 3.

The bilingual events will feature students, parents and teachers sharing their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all share similar challenges right now but also distinctly unique ones,” Family Services Interim Director Anna Cole said in a news release announcing the events. “Our families, students and staff are showing profound resilience as they continue to thrive in this difficult environment. These stories inspire hope.”

The virtual roundtable launches a new “Sharing Stories” project, an ongoing opportunity for members of the Roaring Fork Schools community to share their stories of life during the pandemic and hear others’ stories. Visit http://www.rfschools.com/sharing-stories-project-971025cb# to learn more.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The project is sponsored by the Roaring Fork Schools equity steering committee.

“The multidisciplinary team is utilizing the shared COVID-19 experience to process and build awareness and understanding of the inequities that exist in our community — those that were here pre-COVID-19 and those exacerbated and widened by the pandemic,” according to the news release.

The public is invited to attend these virtual events. Participants can join by Google Meet at meet.google.com/dow-fjbn-jts, or by phone at +1 443-489-6225 (PIN: 335 435 197#).