Roaring Fork Schools promotes Ben Bohmfalk as new chief operating officer

New Roaring Fork Chief Operating Officer Ben Bohmfalk.

Roaring Fork Schools/Courtesy

The Roaring Fork School District this week announced that Ben Bohmfalk will take over as chief operating officer following the departure of current COO Jeff Gatlin.

Gatlin is leaving at the end of this month to take the COO position with Jefferson County Schools.

Bohmfalk has served in Roaring Fork Schools for over 20 years as a social studies teacher and in his current role as the technology integration facilitator. He also happens to be the elected Carbondale mayor.

In a letter to the school community on Wednesday, Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez stated the many qualities that he said earned Bohmfalk the role.

“Members of the review and interview committees noted Ben’s collaborative leadership style, his vision for operations in support of our mission, his experience partnering with civic entities in his various community leadership roles, and his positive rapport and authentic relationships with district and community stakeholders,” Rodríguez wrote in his letter .

Following Gatlin’s decision to take on the same role in Jefferson County after the current school year, the COO position was posted on the Roaring Fork School District website for only one week.

“I feel fortunate to be stepping into Jeff Gatlin’s big shoes and to be able to support our outstanding department heads…,” Bohmfalk said in the news release.

A hiring process that asked selected candidates to complete a performance task, which was then reviewed by multiple members of the school district, Roaring Fork Schools has seen a recent trend of promoting within.

Most recently, in-house applicant Begonia Platt was named chief of human resources after spending three months as interim chief of human resources following the dismissal of Angie Davlyn.

Now, Bohmfalk will add to the list of in-house applicants finding themselves stepping into a bigger role.

“I am honored to be our next Chief Operating Officer,” Bohmfalk said in the release. “I have dedicated my entire career to the success of students, teachers and staff in the Roaring Fork Schools, and am ready to apply my full skillset to this critical leadership role.”

Next on the list, the district will look for a replacement for current Public Information Officer and Chief of Staff Kelsy Been, who will be departing at the end of the school year to become PIO at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

