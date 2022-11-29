Roaring Fork Schools seek input on delayed start instead of full snow days

The Roaring Fork School District is asking parents, staff members, and others who want to weigh in what they think of a two-hour delayed start on snow days instead of canceling school altogether over weather and safety concerns.

Responses are now being taken in an online survey that will help the district determine whether to implement the delay option starting in January.

The survey can be found at rmd.me/1eUMu1rICgr .

Currently, the district cancels school due to inclement weather according to a process spelled on the district’s website . Such decisions apply to all schools in each of the three district communities, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt, and are not made on a town-by-town basis “due to the interconnectedness of our staff and students,” the district explained in a community letter sent out on Monday.

“Inclement weather conditions that are experienced very early in the morning (4-5 a.m.) are often different from conditions experienced two hours later,” the district said in announcing the survey and the proposed change.

“However, there is currently no middle ground for days in which conditions improve enough in the morning to safely allow staff and students to arrive at school two hours later,” the letter states.

The proposed two-hour delay would address that, but the decision to proceed with school after a delayed start would still need to be made relatively early.

“Previously, transportation department staffing schedules prevented us from being able to support anything but an ‘all or none’ approach,” the letter states.

That’s no longer the case with the current team, district officials said.

If the delay option is implemented, that decision would still be made by 5:30 a.m. and shared through the district’s usual communication channels.

If conditions do not improve by 7:30 a.m., a decision could still be made to cancel school for the day and subsequently communicated.

In the case of a delay, all bus stop and school start times would be exactly two hours later, according to the proposal. In-school breakfast would not be served on delayed start days.

And, “unless otherwise noted, all schools will end at their normally scheduled time.” Similar to full snow days, a two-hour delay would apply to all three communities in the district.

In addition to some basic questions about who’s taking the survey, it asks three primary questions:

Would implementing a 2-hour delay (as opposed to a full snow day) be beneficial to you and your family?

If the district does implement and use a 2-hour delay (as opposed to a full snow day), what concerns do you have?

If the district does implement and use a 2-hour delay (as opposed to a full snow day), what else should we consider?

The proposal and survey questions are also posed in Spanish.