Roaring Fork Schools, Summit54 again partner to offer free Summer Advantage program

The Roaring Fork School District and Summit54 have again partnered to provide a free summer school program for students ranging in age from kindergarten to the fifth grade.

The Summer Advantage program, taking place from June 19-July 21, provides students the opportunity to engage in activities “such as art, music, dance, video game programming, and environmental studies. Scholars have the same two enrichment classes on Mondays and Wednesdays and two other enrichment classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.” according to a news release sent out by Summit54.

In a statement regarding the program, RFSD Superintendent Jésus Rodríguez said, “We are pleased to partner with Summit54 for the 12th season of Summer Advantage. I grew up attending summer programming like Summer Advantage and know that these kinds of partnerships are essential for some students to continue having a safe place to learn and play over the summer. I truly appreciate Summit54 for making this opportunity possible for our students here in the Roaring Fork Valley.”

According to the release, the month-long program runs Monday-Friday and will include the following:

● Community time during breakfast

● Focused Kids brain exercises to reduce stress and prepare to learn

● Two hours of literacy

● One hour of math

● A hot nutritious lunch

● A physically active 50 minute recess, and

● Two fun afternoon enrichment programs, each 55 minutes in duration

“FunFridays” give students the opportunity to play games, go on field trips, and participate in “a student-led community service project and a visit to Colorado Mountain College,” the news release states.

Each of the 70 Summer Advantage educators involved in the program will take part in a one-week obligatory teacher training. In doing so, teaching assistants and teachers will receive training on how to coach students socially and emotionally. To enroll in the free summer advantage program, visit this link for English speaking students and this link for Spanish speaking students.