Roaring Fork schools superintendent housing task force reaches decision on final recommendations

Roaring Fork School District teachers, staff and supporters packed the March 15 school board meeting to oppose a proposal to offer up to a $500,000 housing down payment assistance loan to Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez and future superintendents.

John Stroud/Post Independent

After five meetings having taken place in recent months, the Roaring Fork School District superintendent housing task force has decided on three different options regarding housing options that will be made available to current Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez and future superintendents within the district.

Assembling a housing taskforce, where a mix of community members, staff and school board members recently met to discuss options regarding the superintendent housing assistance.

Originally proposed during a regular board meeting on March 15 as a plan to grant both current and future superintendents $500,000 in housing assistance, the housing task force settled on three recommendations that will now be brought before the school board in the following months for vote.

A topic that has drawn in a number of opinions from both community and staff throughout Roaring Fork Schools, newly appointed Chief Operations Officer Ben Bohmfalk said that the housing task force feels comfortable passing along the three recommendations to the school board.

“We didn’t take these discussions lightly and this is a topic that we feel is necessary to ensure we are pulling in the best leaders for this school district that we possibly can,” Bohmfalk said. “These are only recommendations and we are confident the school board will end up making the best decision for this district.”

The recommendations include:

Build

The district proposes constructing a “modest house,” which the task force described as a 2,000 square foot house with three baths and 2.5 baths, on district property exclusively for the superintendent. The house, within the district boundaries, will accommodate a family with children or a single/couple and adhere to ADA compliance.

Rent would be determined by the District Housing Committee Guidelines. Until the house is ready, an open staff unit would be offered to meet the immediate housing needs. The rules and lease terms will align with the staff housing program, including pet ownership.

The house will be available to superintendents who don’t own a district house. If the superintendent doesn’t occupy the house or doesn’t qualify based on ownership, it will be offered to other staff at rental rates determined by the board.

Buy

The district suggests purchasing an existing house within the district or partnering with a developer. The house should accommodate a family or single/couple, with ADA compliance. Rent, following staff housing guidelines, will be supplemented by HOA fees and utilities paid by the occupant.

The rules and lease terms will align with the staff housing program. The house will be available to superintendents without district homeownership. If the superintendent doesn’t occupy or qualify, it will be offered to other staff at rental rates determined by the board. The District Housing Committee would align homeownership guidelines outside the district with superintendent housing.

Following numerous talks with outside consultants, specifically Max McGee, who works with the HYA Associates consulting team, Bohmfalk said the buy option has been recommended by McGee, who has worked with a number of previous superintendent housing task forces.

“In talks with Max [McGee], he had nothing but good things to say about the buy approach,” Bohmfalk said. “There is no question about availability or inventory. It was very influential to hear from the task force from someone who does this for a living.”

Equity Investment:

What was regarded as the most complicated option discussed during the housing task force’s multiple meetings, further exploration is recommended for a housing equity investment program. Considering factors regarding the equity investment approach include district equity stake, payback terms, return on investment, funding limitations, timing and maintenance standards.

“In the beginning of all this, the equity investment is kind of where we started with all this,” Bohmfalk said. “We received some pushback on this so we weren’t able to move very far forward with the equity investment option.”

Recommendations regarding superintendent housing assistance are expected to be further discussed by the school board at the final regularly scheduled school board meeting of the 2022-23 school year on June 26 at the Carbondale District Office, 400 Sopris Ave.