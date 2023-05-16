Roaring Fork Schools superintendent housing task force to meet for third of four meetings Thursday

The Roaring Fork Schools superintendent housing task force is set to meet for its third of four scheduled meetings regarding a plan which would provide Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez and future superintendents housing assistance.

Discussed initially as a $500,000 housing assistance investment for the superintendent, the proposal has caught the attention of both district staff and taxpayers in recent months.

“I appreciate how transparent the board has been during these first two meetings with their plans,” Carbondale resident and task force member Angela Fullerton said. “I think $500,000 is a lot of money and a lot of other people within the school district could be better assisted with it.”

Despite the current superintendent salary of $220,000, school board President Kathryn Kuhlenberg has reiterated the need to support both current and future superintendents in housing assistance.

“If we want to be competitive when hiring, not just within our valley, but nationally when we’re talking about hiring leaders, we need to have some form of housing assistance available for this role,” Kuhlenberg said. “The current board is the only one in recent memory that has had to deal with a superintendent search (in an inflated housing market), and from our experience we know this is something that we need to act on now.”

Proposed during a regularly scheduled board meeting on March 15, the task force will have two more meetings before extending recommendations to the Board of Education, which will then be voted on at a later date.

The third of four meetings is set to take place on Thursday at the Carbondale District Office, 400 Sopris Ave. The meetings are not open to the public, but can be webstreamed live.

For those in the community looking to keep up to date with all happenings within the task force meetings, visit the Roaring Fork School District YouTube channel , or keep up through the district’s community updates , which hold all information being discussed in the meetings.

