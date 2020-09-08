Roaring Fork Schools to stick with distance learning through at least Oct. 5
Roaring Fork Schools announced on Wednesday that it will not transition to in-person learning on Sept. 21 as tentatively planned.
Schools will continue using a distance learning model through at least Oct. 5, according to a news release.
Tri-county data for Colorado’s newly established health indicators show the risk level is still too high to return to in-person learning, the release states.
The district is using a draft of a state-level coronameter and has adopted the state’s metrics in establishing the indicators that it will use in determining when the risk level is low enough to pivot to more in-person learning.
According to a table provided with the release, in-person learning with restrictions will be considered when the incidence rate is 0-25. Data for Sept. 7 for Garfield County shows an incidence rate of 68.3.
“We know that this news, like our announcement for the start of the school year, will create a mix of emotions, including disappointment, frustration, or relief,” according to the release.
The district will continue to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of students, staff and the community as established in the Back-to-School Guiding Principles that were approved by the board in May, according to the release.
