Roaring Fork Schools to stick with distance learning through at least Oct. 5

Carbondale Middle School staff, as with other Roaring Fork District schools this week, were busy meeting with students and families to make sure they're set up for formal instruction to begin Monday, Aug. 24. The district is beginning the year with remote instruction.

Provided

Roaring Fork Schools announced on Wednesday that it will not transition to in-person learning on Sept. 21 as tentatively planned.

Schools will continue using a distance learning model through at least Oct. 5, according to a news release.

Tri-county data for Colorado’s newly established health indicators show the risk level is still too high to return to in-person learning, the release states.

The district is using a draft of a state-level coronameter and has adopted the state’s metrics in establishing the indicators that it will use in determining when the risk level is low enough to pivot to more in-person learning.

According to a table provided with the release, in-person learning with restrictions will be considered when the incidence rate is 0-25. Data for Sept. 7 for Garfield County shows an incidence rate of 68.3.

“We know that this news, like our announcement for the start of the school year, will create a mix of emotions, including disappointment, frustration, or relief,” according to the release.

The district will continue to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of students, staff and the community as established in the Back-to-School Guiding Principles that were approved by the board in May, according to the release.