Roaring Fork senior profile: Always aspiring to help others

Roaring Fork High School senior Robin Muse. Courtesy photo



Roaring Fork High School senior Robin Muse joined the student equity council at her school her senior year as a way to make a difference.

“I felt like it was a good way to make a difference. Over the pandemic, I felt like I didn’t really know what to do or how to help with certain things going on,” Muse said.

One of the big projects she’s been a part of is creating a survey for classmates to get an idea of student belonging at her school, with the goal of increasing belonging.

“We went to a meeting with some teachers and administrators from the school district to share our findings. We also did some trainings with Youth Celebrate Diversity,” she said. “We have some AP stats students that are analyzing the data so the club can keep working on this next year.”

Beyond her participation on the student equity council, Muse has also been a part of the Jazz band for three years where she plays the electric base. Outside of school she has participated in gymnastics in Aspen since seventh grade. She competes in all four events, bars, beam, vault, and floor. Not to mention she’s the class salutatorian.

“I’ve always known I wanted to go to college and that I wanted to be able to have as many opportunities as I wanted when I was older,” she said. “That’s why it was so important to me that throughout high school I work as hard as I can so when I graduate I can go where I want.”

Muse did just that. She’s headed to the University of Boston to study marine biology, where she received the presidential scholarship for $25,000, a housing grant and a regular grant.

“I’ve always wanted to become a marine biologist. I grew up going to California to see family and noticed how the beaches have changed over the years. Even the few years I’ve been alive. I can only imagine how much other places have changed and the impact on ocean animals,” she said. “I wanted to be able to interact with something I love and also help it at the same time.”

After she’s settled, Muse said she plans to join the school’s club gymnastics team, and also join a band.

“I want to try everything and explore new things,” she said.

Her advice to incoming high school freshman is to work hard, but don’t sacrifice mental health for good grades.

“Ask your teachers when you need help. They want to help you and they can. Try not to worry about what other kids think about you, because after you graduate it’s not going to matter whether you were popular or not,” Muse said. “Try to be yourself. I know that’s easier said than done.”