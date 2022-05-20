Roaring Fork senior profile: Charting his path to higher education

Roaring Fork High School senior Eder Rubio. Courtesy photo



Eder Rubio, Roaring Fork High School senior, is a first-generation student headed to college, a large part of which he said rose from his decision to take the precollegiate program path.

“I took the precollegiate path because I knew they’d be there to support me, especially when it came to applying for scholarships and FAFSA,” he said. “Since I don’t have anyone in my family with any experience with that, I knew I would need help.”

The Roaring Fork Precollegiate program pairs students starting in seventh grade with community mentors who walk alongside them throughout their middle and high school careers, helping students get into college.

“It’s important to me to go to college, because none of my family has gone to college. There’s a certain amount of pressure, not a bad pressure, but more that my mom wants to see me succeed type of thing,” he said.

Rubio is also involved in the jazz band, where he plays trumpet.

“I like being in those types of groups. I like the feeling of contributing to something bigger and working as a team. I like to express myself through that stuff,” Rubio said. “I’d like to keep playing in college if I can.”

Music also helped keep Rubio motivated through long days of online school at home during COVID-19. That and his mom.

“My mom motivated me to do stuff for school while I was home during COVID. She really cares about my education. She was born in California but lived most of her life in Mexico. She went through high school in Mexico, then came over to the United States,” he said.

Rubio plans to attend Colorado State University, where he received the most financial aid. He said he’s happy to be attending school in-state and pretty close to home. He plans to study engineering at CSU.

“I’ve always been interested in STEM. I like helping people and know a lot of those STEM majors turn into careers that help people. I’m also interested in math and science, everything related to engineering,” he said.

His advice for incoming high school freshmen is to find the balance between doing well in school and spending time with friends and loved ones.

“Now is your chance. I’ve had friends for years, and now is the time I’m able to have fun experiences with them before going off to college and things get difficult,” Rubio said.