Roaring Fork Transportation Authority goes cashless Aug. 1, normal fares return

The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority will no longer accept cash payments from bus passengers when it resumes normal fare collections Aug. 1, RFTA officials said Saturday. Front-door boarding also resumes Aug. 1.

RFTA will continue to limit the number of passengers per bus to 15 to allow for social distancing. Additionally, all riders must continue to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times while boarding and riding on RFTA buses.

To speed up boarding and to limit interactions with bus operators, RFTA will be going cashless. One exception to the cashless fares is Ride Glenwood; riders boarding Ride Glenwood buses will be able to pay the one-dollar fare with either cash or a RFTA issued stored-value card.

In all other instances, riders must have in hand a stored-value card, a 30-day zone pass or a RFTA seasonal zone pass. Stored-value cards are available at all RFTA ticket vending machines and authorized sales outlets from Aspen to Rifle. Thirty-day zone passes are available at RFTA ticket vending machines and seasonal zone passes are available for order at pro-rated prices for the current season.

For a full list of pass sales locations, visit http://www.rfta.com/fares.

“RFTA is proud to provide an essential service to our region, and we look forward to supporting our riders as, collectively, we do our best to overcome the challenges that COVID-19 creates for us all,” said Dan Blankenship, RFTA chief executive officer. “As our communities reopen, we are welcoming back many of our faithful riders, and asking them wear face coverings to help make riding RFTA as safe for everyone as it can be.”