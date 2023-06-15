Roaring Fork Transportation Authority hosts groundbreaking ceremony for 27th Street Underpass Project on Friday

A pedestrian bikes across the crosswalk as a car attempts to turn left from South Glen Avenue onto 27th Street in south Glenwood.

Pedestrians and cyclists rejoice. The highly anticipated spade of an honorary shovel breaks ground for Glenwood Springs’ 27th Street Pedestrian Underpass Project on Friday, according to a news release.

The project, set to create a pedestrian underpass underneath the high-traffic intersection of 27th Street and Colorado Highway 82, is being ushered in by officials from the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA), Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor Myers & Sons.

Speakers at Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony include RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship, CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew and Glenwood Springs Mayor Ingrid Wussow.

The public event begins at 10 a.m. at 505 27th Street and Hwy. 82 .

“Once completed, the project will move pedestrians and cyclists through two underpass tunnels, one under Colorado Highway 82 and one under 27th Street to more safely connect the Rio Grande Trail and the RFTA Bus Rapid Transit Station,” the release states.

After a pedestrian died crossing this intersection in 2018, it became one of CDOT’s top priorities for improving safety conditions. By August 2020, Glenwood Springs City Council approved going forward with the project.

Phase one of the roughly $17.9 million project began in April and runs until October, according to RFTA. Work in this phase includes east portal construction and east half of Highway 82 underpass construction. Work for phase two, slated for October 2023-May 2024, includes the west half of the Highway 82 underpass and the south half of 27th Street for sidewalk construction.

Phase three and project completion, estimated to end by October 2024, includes work on the north portion of Rio Grande Trail, north half of the 27th Street underpass and north 27th Street sidewalk construction.

“The project work zone is located at the intersection of 27th Street and CO 82,” the release states. “The work includes a reconfiguration of the Rio Grande Trail, drainage improvements and construction of two underpasses, one under 27th Street and the other under CO 82 to connect to the BRT station.”

For more information about the project, visit 27thstreetproject.com .