Roaring Fork Transportation Authority kicks off Zero Fare pilot program 

Through November, travelers can enjoy free trips throughout the region thanks to the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s (RFTA) new Zero Fare pilot program.

From Oct. 1 through Nov. 30, 2025, passengers can ride RFTA regional routes including the VelociRFTA BRT (Bus Rapid Transit), Roaring Fork Valley Local (L) and Hogback (HGB) for free. The pilot program does not include Maroon Bells shuttles, which require advance reservations, according to RFTA .

“The most exciting thing is we’re removing the cost barrier to riding RFTA, so if somebody has never ridden RFTA or if they’ve been scared to try it because they don’t know how to pay, all they have to do is just come and hop on a bus,” RFTA Public Information Officer Jamie Tatsuno said. “They don’t have to worry about paying over October, November. Just give it a try — see what RFTA is about.”

The program will serve as a way for RFTA to increase accessibility for riders while encouraging sustainable travel during the fall season, when ridership historically decreases.

The Daily Report: All the Garfield County News

Breaking news, local headlines, community stories — delivered straight to your inbox.

12,000+ readers stay ahead. Subscribe at PostIndependent.com/newsletter

“It originally came out of our sustainability goals and climate action plan to see how we can broaden our efforts to advance regional climate goals and expand transit access,” Tatsuno said. “We saw at the same time that we could evaluate system-wide impacts of zero fair service on the RFTA system overall.”

It will also serve as a valuable opportunity for RFTA to collect and analyze data that may impact the rural transit agency’s future services and fares. Throughout the two month period, RFTA will analyze how the fare-free service affects ridership trends while documenting operational impacts, park and ride use and customer feedback through onboard passenger surveys.

Although ridership may increase throughout the pilot program, RFTA doesn’t anticipate service disruptions. By monitoring real-time dispatching systems, RFTA staff will be able to deploy additional resources to address increased capacity needs while maintaining reliable service.

Funding for the Zero Fare October and November pilot program is provided through several of RFTA’s associate organizations, including the City of Glenwood Springs, the City of Aspen and the Elected Officials Transportation Committee. Around $550,000 was raised to offset lost fare revenue.

“If (the pilot program) is wildly successful we will see what we can do about further initiatives in future years on how we can apply it, what makes the most sense for our services and operationally what would work for RFTA,” Tatsuno said.

RFTA’s regular ticket system will be reinstated after the Zero Fare program ends. After Nov. 30, riders must pay standard route fares or use a pass or mobile ticket purchased through authorized pass outlets, the RFTA Tickets App or ticket vending machines.

“Come out and ride RFTA,” Tatsuno said. “Try the bus — it’s free, Oct. 1st through Nov. 30. You don’t have to do anything but get to a bus stop and hop on a bus.”

Visit rfta.com for traveler resources including a trip planner, BusTracker, maps and schedules, service alerts and more.