Roaring Fork United soccer coach charged with sexual assault

Editor’s note: It is the Post Independent’s policy to not name those accused of sex crimes unless they are a person of public trust such as a teacher, counselor, pastor or other similar positions. The person in this case is named because they held a position of public trust.

An assistant soccer coach for a local club in the Roaring Fork Valley was arrested and charged last week with sexual assault, a Friday Carbondale Police news release states.

Cesar Herrera Romero CPD/courtesy

Cesar Herrera Romero, 20, was arrested June 7 on an arrest warrant for two counts of sexual assault on a child — pattern of abuse, as well as one count of sexual assault on a child. Romero was an assistant coach for the Roaring Fork United Soccer Club as well as a local soccer league.

“On Feb. 9, 2023, Carbondale Police Department (CPD) were made aware by Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office of juveniles disclosing sexual assault by a soccer coach,” the release states. “Upon further investigation officers found multiple incidents occurred in municipalities between Aspen and Glenwood Springs.”

Carbondale Police believe there may be additional victims of sexual assault by Romero, who have not yet come forward, the release states. Any additional victims, or anyone with information related are urged to call Carbondale Police Department at 970-625-8095. Parents are also encouraged to call this number if their children disclose any information of abuse.

The CPD works with River Bridge Regional Center where they provide forensic interviewers to help ask questions, the release states. River Bridge Regional Center is a nonprofit child advocacy center that also provides counseling and follow up care.

“Cesar is a predator who used his position of trust to victimize vulnerable kids in and around our community,” Carbondale Police Chief Kirk Wilson said in the release. “Our officers are working tirelessly on this case to ensure this man is held accountable and is never given an opportunity to victimize our kids again.”

Due to the nature of the investigation, and likelihood of additional victims, CPD is not releasing any details of the assaults.