Roaring Fork Valley news media band together to better cover the Hispanic community

Members of the community meet with local media professionals to discuss how to better serve the Latino population of the Roaring Fork Valley in the media on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at The Arts Campus At Willits.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

In August, The Aspen Times and seven other local news-media organizations spanning the Roaring Fork Valley conducted a survey to gain insights on the Latino community’s perception of local news coverage. The goal of the survey was to assess what was missing and how the local entities might better fill those gaps.

On Wednesday, members from each of the eight publications came together at TACAW to go over the survey findings and pose solutions. The news organizations included in this effort are Aspen Daily News, Aspen Journalism, The Aspen Times, Aspen Public Radio, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, KDNK Community Radio, KPVW La Tricolor 107.1, and The Sopris Sun.

A presentation on the findings and an outline of 2023 proposals was given by Megan Tackett, editor of Aspen Daily News, Raleigh Burleigh editor of The Sopris Sun, and Samuel Bernal, vice president for integrated marketing solutions for Entravision.

The public was also invited to speak with local media professionals directly to ask questions and offer feedback.

Findings, solutions

Colorado News Collaborative (COLab) received a $25,000 grant from the Colorado Media Project (a COLab partner) to conduct the survey, which received 155 responses.

Respondents varied in socioeconomic status, educational backgrounds, and age demographics. However, for gender orientation, women disproportionately participated in the survey, making up 76% of those who responded.

From the findings, most individuals surveyed were satisfied with their ability to access news. The majority of the survey takers were familiar with most local newspapers and relied on at least two local papers for information.

While “satisfactory” comes with a somewhat positive connotation, collectively, the local news media are aiming to set the bar higher when it comes to reporting on issues that impact the Latino community.

With this, a proposal for 2023 has been outlined, with six proposed solutions:

Invest resources to translate local reporting for publication and broadcast in Spanish. Build a shared database of local voices interested in speaking with local media (in English or Spanish) on a variety of issues. Create a shared space to aggregate local media content in Spanish on a single platform. Establish a managing editor position to assist local media with collaboration, translation, and support the creation of more news and information in Spanish. Create a community advisory council to meet with local media monthly, share story ideas, provide feedback, and help grow awareness. Explore what is needed to establish a 501(c)(3) Spanish news and information service in the valley, with a Board of Directors, staff, and operating budget. The goal of the survey is to hear the Latino community’s perspective on news coverage, what’s missing from news coverage, and what the community would like to see more of moving forward.

For now, these solutions are considered simply a rough draft. As the entities work to make these solutions a reality, you can send news tips to The Aspen Times on aspentimes.com or through any of its social-media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Or, of course, any of the partners.

To read the survey findings and solutions: click here.

