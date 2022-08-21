Roaring Fork Valley news orgs seek to address the discrepancy of Latino representation in coverage
Roaring Fork Valley News Collabortive
The Glenwood Springs Post Independent and seven other Roaring Fork Valley news organizations are seeking to address the gap in the news coverage of the Latino community.
Colorado News Collaborative (COLab) received a $25,000 grant from the Colorado Media Project (a COLab partner) to develop a survey that is now live.
The goal of the survey is to hear the Latino community’s perspective on news coverage, what’s missing from news coverage and what the community would like to see more of moving forward.
The news organizations included in this effort: Aspen Daily News, Aspen Journalism, The Aspen Times, Aspen Public Radio, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, KDNK Community Radio, KPVW La Tricolor 107.1 and The Sopris Sun.
According to the Data USA’s report from 2019, 11 percent of the Pitkin County Community is Hispanic or Latino. In the Roaring Fork Valley, roughly 20% of people identify as Latino or Hispanic.
The survey will be live until Sept. 2. COLab plans to have the results of the survey available on Sept. 17.
Click here to take the survey.
