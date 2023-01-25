Roaring Fork Valley schools reopened after general threats made, suspect in custody

Schools up and down the Roaring Fork Valley are reopened following a valley-wide secure lockout this morning.

Suspect Charles Draughn is currently being held in the custody of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office on an active felony warrant out of Summit County, CO, a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Department states.

Suspect Charles Draughn

School-threat-suspect

According to the release, the sheriff’s department was notified Wednesday morning by the Garfield County Communications Authority of an individual who made a threat to a school in Summit County, CO. The individual was believed to be in Pitkin County, and information obtained from law enforcement sources suggested the individual was armed.

All schools in Pitkin County and the Roaring Fork School District went on “secure” status at approximately 8:50 a.m., according to the release. Location data obtained from law enforcement partners indicated the individual was in the Old Snowmass area.

Watson Divide Road and Snowmass Creek Road were closed to restrict the public’s access to Old Snowmass to ensure the public’s safety and to allow law enforcement to operate safely.

The suspect was taken into custody at 10:02 a.m. at an address in the Old Snowmass area. Road closures were lifted at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Roaring Fork School District schools were under SECURE Action this morning as a result of the incident. That was lifted at 10:30 a.m., according to an email from RFSD Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez.

“We know that situations like this are frightening for staff, students, and parents alike. The safety of students and staff is our first priority, which is why we implement our protocols whenever there is any possible threat to safety,” Rodríguez wrote in an email.

District Public Information Officer Kelsy Been also clarified that schools were not on full lockdown, but were on SECURE lockout status at the direction of local law enforcement. A “lockout” protocol occurs whenever there is a potential threat outside the building, and means students must remain inside but classes continue as normal, whereas a “lockdown” is implemented when there’s an internal threat, she explained.

An email from Aspen School District states the district was notified by police there was a credible threat made against down valley schools that resulted in all ASD schools going into SECURE, meaning doors were locked and no one was permitted to enter or leave the building. Students were made aware they should remain in the building, however “business as usual” remained in the building and students could use the restroom and transition between classes normally.

Law enforcement secured all building entrances and lockdown was in place for approximately 90 minutes, the email states.

This is a developing story and more information may follow as details are released.

To reach Audrey Ryan, email her at aryan@aspentimes.com . Glenwood Springs senior reporter and Interim Managing Editor John Stroud contributed to this report.