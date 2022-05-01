Roaring Fork wins one of two against Coal Ridge

Coal Ridge's Ben Simons winds up for a pitch against Roaring Fork on Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Roaring Fork baseball split a doubleheader at home against the red-hot Coal Ridge Titans on Saturday, losing 11-8 and winning 11-8.

In game one, an eight-run second inning was the deciding factor behind the Titans’ win. The Rams answered back with a five-run third inning but were almost blanked the rest of the game.

On the mound, Coal Ridge’s Ben Simons collected five strikeouts while he gave up six hits and seven runs. Meanwhile, Roaring Fork senior Henry Richardson produced a respectable showing on the hill, also collected five strikeouts while giving up three hits and eight runs in five innings pitched.

At the plate, Simons nabbed two hits on four at bats with three runs batted in. The Rams collected 4 RBIs, with Richardson and senior teammate Nolan Peirson recording two runs and one RBI each.

Reversing roles, game two saw the Rams manufacture six runs in the second inning, as well as three pivotal runs in the five and sixth innings. Coal Ridge nearly went tit-for-tat, gaining five runs in the third inning. But a scoreless fourth, fifth and seventh innings while putting up three runs in the sixth just weren’t enough for the Titans.

On the mound, Titans sophomore Alex Serna nabbed five strikeouts in four innings pitched, but he also gave up eight runs on five hits. For the Rams, head coach Marty Madsen went through four pitchers. The rotations paid off, however, as Rams pitchers gave up just four hits for eight runs.

At the plate, Roaring Fork sophomore swung a hot bat, hitting three RBIs on three at bats. Senior teammates David Good and Blake Thomas chipped in, collecting two RBIs apiece.

The split gives the 10-5 overall, 6-4 league Coal Ridge Titans a fourth place standing in the 3A Western Slope League. Meanwhile, Roaring Fork is now 8-9 overall, 4-6 league as they sit in sixth place in the 3A Western Slope League.

Next up, Roaring Fork hosts Rifle (13-4, 7-3) at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Coal Ridge plays Rangely (9-5, 2-0) away at 4 p.m. Monday.

Roaring Fork's Eddie Hernandez slides into third base against Coal Ridge at home Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

