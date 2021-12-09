Roaring Fork’s Barlow named 3A boys soccer player of the year as All-State teams announced

Ross Barlow clears the ball in the 3A boys soccer state championship game at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs on Nov. 12.

Rich Allen/Post Independent

Hardware continues to fall into the hands of Roaring Fork Rams following their state championship run in November.

Senior captain Ross Barlow was named 3A Player of the Year for the state of Colorado, leading four members of the team represented on the all-state roster and two honorable mentions. Roaring Fork’s Nick Forbes was also named Coach of the Year for the classification.

“It was definitely one of my biggest dreams — state and getting All-State awards,” Barlow said. “I was sitting in one of my classes and CHSAA hadn’t released it. But Nick knew who won awards and he sent it to my mom (Roaring Fork High School Athletic Director Crista Barlow) and she announced it over the speaker while I was in class, so that’s how I found out.”

According to MaxPreps statistics, Barlow scored 14 goals and had 19 assists over the course of his senior season for 47 points. The most important, however, was an assist to Josh Hernandez in the state championship game, giving the Rams a 2-1 lead over the No. 1 seed Jefferson Academy. It turned out to be the game-winning tally, as the No. 11 Rams completed a not-so-Cinderella run through the playoffs, defeating each of the top three seeds and giving the Jaguars their first loss of the season when it mattered most.

The win delivered Roaring Fork’s first team sport state championship since 1991 and first in the boys soccer program. Forbes named Barlow the player of the game.

“When you set aside your own individual stats — which is a hard skill — you do end up succeeding as an individual anyway, which is a weird conundrum,” Forbes said. “His defining moment in the whole season kind of epitomizes it because it wasn’t a goal, it was a beautiful assist.”

The Rams’ entire system ran through Barlow, Forbes said. His skill in the midfield, along with Junior Mercado’s — who won the Western Slope League Conference Player of the Year — allowed Roaring Fork to play an extra striker up high and still have confidence in transition and defense.

Ross Barlow leads the Roaring Fork Rams in a pregame huddle before the 3A boys soccer state championship game at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs on Nov. 12.

Rich Allen/Post Independent

Forbes added that many of Barlow’s contributions don’t appear on a stat sheet, especially with his move away from the striker position.

“What we don’t have in those stats is how many tackles he makes and when he starts attacks with those tackles, key passes and all this stuff that you just don’t have the power to take control of unless you watch every game,” Forbes said.

Joining Barlow on the first team were seniors Jr. Mercado and Carlos Perez Rios and junior Emi Magana. Seniors Cole Pargiter-Walker and Braden Stainton were named honorable mentions.

“For four of us to make the first-team All-State is just nuts because there’s tons of kids throughout 3A,” Barlow said. “I think it’s good to highlight that all these awards are only possible because of how strong of a team we were.”

For Forbes, it’s his second all-state Coach of the Year award in two seasons — he guided the Rams to the finals as well in 2019, where they came up short of the ultimate prize.

“That one felt like a hollow award because of how it went down,” Forbes said. “But this award feels awesome… This is my baby.”

Forbes highlighted his assistant coaches Jeff Mohsenin and Rod Woelfle, saying the trio take coaching maybe more seriously than their normal jobs.

The trio coordinates varsity, junior varsity together. They commit to the team on a deep level with a passion for it that’s apparent to the players.

“Nick being a coach, he does it for himself,” Barlow said. “The other private school coaches are probably making a lot of money through coaching and those schools find the best coaches they can. But, Nick is I believe better than those coaches because he just goes out there and took a public school to state two times in the last three years.”

Roaring Fork head soccer coach Nick Forbes has his chance to show off the hardware from Friday’s 3A state soccer championship.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Also representing the Western Slope League on the All-State roster were Coal Ridge seniors Eddie Salazar — on the first team — and Ezra Williams — on the second team. The Titans finished a close second to the Rams in league standings with equal 7-1 records and entered the state tournament at a higher seed — No. 6.

Coal Ridge Titan Eddie Salazar fights for possession of the ball in the goal box during Wednesday's playoff game against the Prospect Ridge Academy Miners.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Reporter Rich Allen can be reached at 970-384-9131 or rallen@postindependent.com.