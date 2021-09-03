Roaring Fork’s Magana scores second hat trick in as many games
Roaring Fork High School junior striker Emi Magana scored his second hat trick of the season on Thursday in a 10-1 win against Basalt. It was the Rams’ second game of the season.
Magana found the back of the net for his fourth, fifth and sixth goals of the young season, already matching his total from six games in the spring. He scored eight goals in 11 games as a freshman in 2019.
Magana takes a one-goal lead over Palisade senior Silas Ford in the 3A/4A Western Slope West League standings. Silas has played one more game.
Magana has scored more goals on his own than any other collective team in league play, though three teams have not yet begun their league schedule. Roaring Fork’s 18 goals in overall play are five more than Palisade, who have played five games.
Roaring Fork plays a non-league contest at Colorado Rocky Mountain on Thursday.
