Rob Dean named new principal of Rifle Middle School

Rifle Middle School will welcome a familiar face to its top leadership role this summer.

Longtime administrator Rob Dean was selected as the school’s next principal, effective July 1, pending Board of Education approval at its June 25 meeting, according to a news release from the Garfield Re-2 School District.

Dean will take over for outgoing principal Jenny Nipper, who was recently named the district’s next assistant superintendent. Nipper officially begins her new role July 1 and has already transitioned to the District Office.

Dean brings 23 years of experience in education, having served as a teacher, assistant principal, high school principal and athletics director. He holds a master’s degree in education administration from the University of North Texas and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Oklahoma.

After six years as assistant principal at Rifle Middle, Dean said he’s excited to continue building on the school’s momentum.

“After spending six years at Rifle Middle, it feels like a second family for me,” Dean said in the release. “I appreciate what we are doing at RMS — trying to make it a better place for students to learn and a place where staff enjoy working.”

Dean said families returning in the fall should expect consistency, along with a continued focus on growth and inclusion.

“We’ll keep doing what’s working and try to improve little by little every day,” he said. “I look for solutions that are fair and consistent for all. We want to build trust with everyone — students, staff, parents and community members.”

Incoming Superintendent Kirk Banghart praised Dean’s leadership and student-centered approach.

“We reviewed an outstanding slate of candidates, yet Rob’s student-focused vision, data-driven approach and record of steady leadership stood out,” Banghart said in the release. “His relationships with staff, students and families, and his clear commitment to ethical, values-based leadership, position Rifle Middle School for continued success. I’m eager to partner with him in this next chapter.”