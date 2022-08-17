‘Rocket fuel’ for learning

Confidence, communication skills, competency in technology and understanding broad points of view are just some of the global outcomes the Garfield Re-2 School Board wants district students to absorb before they graduate.

The board spent Aug. 10 workshopping how these global outcomes will fit into its comprehensive strategic planning process. Facilitated by Alex Carter, vice president of implementation at the Colorado Education Initiative, the board is building a community-based strategic plan over August and September.

“I think, a lot of times, strategic planning can be like rocket fuel for a school district,” Carter said.

According to the district, this sets a future direction of where they want to go and the work they want to do getting there. The scope of which will be reviewed by a steering committee — a group of 20-30 people consisting of community members, parents, district staff and administrators.

Strategic planning listening sessions are scheduled for the following times:

6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, in-person

6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, virtual

6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, in-person

6-8 p.m. Oct. 6, in-person

6-8 p.m. Nov. 2, in-person

Carter asked the board a series of questions that highlighted just exactly what they wanted to see in its student body. Questions included what values or beliefs make Re-2 unique, what do we want from our kids and what are the greatest strengths of the district.

A lot of the board’s answers revolved around singular words like “tradition,” “respect,” “collaboration” and “diversity.”

More refined answers revolved around what specifically they want to see their student body achieve prior to graduation.

“One of those skills and competencies I wish our graduates all can step out with is the knowledge of Spanish,” Board member Britton Fletchall said.

Board President Meriya Stickler said the district should prepare students for more than just college, but job training and entrepreneurships.

“I think it’s super important for kids that graduate from our school district to have all those life skills but also have the confidence and mental peace to go and succeed once they make that transition,” Stickler said.

“I would like to see additional competency in higher technology,” board member Tony May said. “Everything’s digital nowadays.”

When it comes to strengths, Re-2 Superintendent Heather Grumley mentioned the district creating additional educational opportunities through partnerships with Colorado Mountain College, the district’s international baccalaureate programs, its Daniels Scholarships and military accolades.

Board Member Christina Maness added that another strength includes the district’s Family Resource Center, a place that offers academic, mental health and home-life support services for students and adults.

“We do have a lot of things,” Stickler said.

The district intends on using all this information to see exactly how they want to map out its comprehensive strategic plan. Anyone interested in participating in the steering committee has until Aug. 19 to apply. Applications can be found here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8dCr-plTvwhAwiTb-74L0GJ08Kj_aC60cSQs2WfTO8d5QWw/viewform