Rockfall work progresses above Glenwood’s Midland Avenue

In addition to the rockfall fence repair work ongoing in Glenwood Canyon, Glenwood Springs motorists traveling the Midland Avenue corridor have had a front-row seat of another major rockfall mitigation project.

Part of the extensive South Midland Reconstruction Project has involved enhancement of the rockfall protection fencing on the steep slope above the roadway.

A massive crane has been on site since early January working to replace anchors for the cable mesh fencing and build new wall structures to eventually keep rocks from coming down onto the new roadway.

The seven-ton, 164-foot-tall crane is being staged just south of Hagar Lane for approximately three months, as crews work on soil nail walls, rockfall scaling and the cable mesh fences.

“Rockfall mitigation is an essential part of project improvements, as rockfall events are common in this corridor,” project Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck said. “The soil nail walls will add stability to the soil and will receive ‘shotcrete’ facing later in the project.

Phase one work has also involved rock scaling to remove loose rocks, she said.

“Crews are also working on finishing necessary tree removal at the southern end of the project area,” Starbuck said. “Everything has been progressing really well, considering the tight constraints we’ve been under with the weather and deadlines.”

The 18-month Midland reconstruction project began in December 2020 and is expected to continue through summer 2022.

Work hours continue to be weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and crews may be working in multiple locations throughout the corridor, Starbuck advised.

“Motorists should plan extra travel time on Midland Avenue and connecting roads,” she said.

Traffic flow is limited to alternating single-lane closures on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Wednesdays between 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., as well as weekdays before 7 a.m. and after 6 p.m. and some weekends with prior city approval.

