Rockin around the Neighborhood with Light Up Carbondale Celebration

Map of Santa’s routes for Friday evening Dec. 4. Carbondale celebration.



Carbondale’s annual community event to kick off the holiday season will look a lot different this year. However, a lot of elements, including Christmas cheer, will still be shared during Light Up Carbondale on the first Friday of December.

“So what we decided to do to still honor the event is have Santa come to the neighborhoods so people can stay in their houses, safer at home, COVID friendly (and) wave to Santa as he goes by,” Eric Brendlinger, Carbondale Parks and Recreation Director, said.

Santa will be riding to different routes from 5-7 p.m. in his horse-drawn sleigh along with Mrs. Claus. He will be followed by staff members of the Parks and Rec Department on bicycles decorated with festive lights, including one carrying a mailbox to collect letters to Santa from children as they pass different houses. All of these adjustments are in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Brendlinger said his team had to think differently about the event since they still wanted to put something together to honor the merry tradition but couldn’t have community members gathered together to watch the typical Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

“Our First Friday celebrations have really been a gathering of people so it’s been quite a bit of head scratching to figure out how to still honor that … to have this time of year be special and spiritual … and really nice warm fuzzy feelings for people when we’re dealing with this pandemic,” Brendlinger said.

Another thing missing this year is the cheers-ing of steaming mugs of hot chocolate. Instead, there will be goodie bags filled with local Pollinator Chocolate hot cocoa mix and recipes available for pick up at the Carbondale Recreation Center, The LaunchPad and First Bank until they run out. First Bank funded the bags and $5,000 worth of Chamber gift certificates will be included in some of them.

“People get one bag each, but then there’s chamber gift certificate cards in there (to support) those local businesses through the chamber gift cards … the grand prize is the $200 gift card for Independence Run and Hike in one of those bags,” Brendlinger said.

There will also be carolers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. outside of the Launchpad for shoppers waiting outside due to the limits in capacity before entering the annual holiday shop.

Visit Carbondale.com to view Santa’s sleigh route for a festive Friday evening.

jpeterson@postindependent.com

Light Up Carbondale Poster 2020