Rockmageddon rocked: $9,000 in tickets sold, another $3,000 raised in beverage proceeds alone
Ask the town of Parachute about its annual off-roading rally Rockmageddon this year? Well, it simply rocked, a news release states.
This year’s event ran from June 1-4 at Cottonwood Park and helped the town garner $9,000 in event and activity sales, while it also raised $3,000 in beverage proceeds alone.
“Despite the rainy days that the event began with, the weekend was a tremendous success and a good time for the hundreds of attendees from Parachute, Battlement Mesa and throughout the state,” the release states. “Attendees brought their OHVs and UTVs and participated in various competitions, races, and games.”
In addition to these ticketed events, many more attendees were able to participate in the numerous free activities, including four concerts between Friday and Saturday nights, a drive-in movie, kid’s games, bounce houses, slip and slides, a climbing wall, trail rides and more, the release states.
Saturday started with a poker run to many of the local businesses in Parachute and Battlement Mesa, the release states.
“Congratulations to the winners of the competitions on Saturday,” the release states. “Kory Zehner’s team won the whack-a-mole contest, Trent Hagerty, turbo division race winner, and Kolton Rebel, the non-turbo division winner.”
The energy continued into the night with performances from Oklahoma’s Josh Meloy followed by Sean Stemaly from Kentucky.
More event highlights:
- Mitch Ray and the RCR crew and Lewis Baker and Bob Martin from Adrenaline Driven Adventure Company led the trail rides
- Grand Valley Fire Protection District brought out a climbing wall for children Saturday
- Curt Collins and the crew with Classic Air Medical for brought out their helicopter
- An OHV show and shine competition
- Cruise parade throughout town led by Parachute Mayor Tom Rugaard and former mayor, council member and Rockmageddon founder John Loschke
- Performances from Rick Mancuso and the Fyve Star Band, followed by headliner Bryan Martin
