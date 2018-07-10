Rockslide above Wulfsohn Mountain Park alarms residents

A rockslide on the backside of Red Mountain above Wulfsohn Mountain Park near Glenwood Meadows alarmed residents and shoppers Tuesday morning around 11:15 a.m., as a plume of red dust rose into the air above the mountain.

But, according to Glenwood Springs Parks and Public Works directors, the rockslide is nothing to be concerned about and poses no threat to the Wulfsohn Trail, nor are there any safety concerns at this time.

According to Robin Millyard, these rockslides happen periodically, but the rocks usually don’t make it far enough down the hill to impact the trails.